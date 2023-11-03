JOPLIN, Mo. — In a statement released on this evening (11/3), the Joplin School District says the teen who was wounded in the shooting on Main Street Thursday afternoon, is a Joplin High School student.

The District said that the suspect in the shooting was not a student in the Joplin School District.

“We are saddened to have learned that the juvenile who was injured in the

shooting is a student at Joplin High School. We have reason to hope for a strong

recovery for this student, and are in contact with their family during this time.”

Joplin Schools

In order to respect the privacy of the student and their family, the District says it will not release the victim’s identity.

The district said they had no reason to believe that the JHS student was in possession of weapon during school, or during the incident itself.

District officials say they will continue to cooperate with the Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Juvenile Office investigations. The district expressed appreciation to law enforcement for their prompt response to the situation.