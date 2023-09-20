JOPLIN, Mo. — Administrators with the Joplin School District use a cup of coffee to help make improvements.

Wednesday morning marked the first Coffee Talk session of the school year with Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta and other district leaders. Dr. Sachetta says these events are designed to give parents a chance to learn more about the district and the programs offered, while also learning more about what’s available for their kids. He says the informal setting also allows them to educate parents about new programs the district offers, like the new communications system “ParentSquare” that went online this year.

“We just rolled the system out recently, and it seems to be working well at this point, as far as an early rollout. But, there’s always improvements to make and more ways to talk to parents about how to utilize the system,” said Dr. Sachetta.

“I think it gives an opportunity for parents to be able to come in and meet who’s in charge of our district. You get that familiar face, you make a connection with them, so that way when you see that post or you see them on the news, you have a connection, you’re like, ‘oh, I believe them, I trust that they’re doing what needs to happen for our kids and for our school district,” said Holly Mallory, parent.

This is the first of three Coffee Talks scheduled for this school year. The other two will take place during the second semester, after the first of the year.