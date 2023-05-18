JOPLIN, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School has announced its graduating class of 2023 by highlighting the students’ achievements.

All of the students have earned merit-based scholarships from institutions that collectively equal more than $7,000,000 in scholarship offers. The average ACT score of the class is 30 and three students earned a perfect score.

The students averaged 8.7 Advanced Placement courses during their upperclassman years at Thomas Jefferson. The range is 7 AP courses to 11 AP courses. Of the 22 members of the senior class, 17 were named Advanced Placement Scholars by College Board.

Thomas Jefferson officials say new school records were set in basketball and track and field by the senior class. Nearly all the seniors competed at a varsity level in track & field, basketball, cheer, volleyball, golf, cross country, and tennis. Most of those students also participated in the Upper School Orchestra or the Upper School Vocal Ensemble.

In total, the senior class earned 117 admission offers from over 70 colleges and universities. They’re also members of the National Honor Society.

The entire 2023 class has accepted offers to and will attend 4-year institutions in the fall.