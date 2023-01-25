JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School Board” has a new voice.

One belongs to a new member who will add a different perspective.

Abigail Eckert has been named a Student Advisor to the school board.

She’s a junior and will sit in on meetings for the remainder of the year.

Eckert won’t have a vote, but will offer student input when it comes to the issues.

She’s involved in the student council and several other organizations and sees this as a great opportunity.

“Well, I’m proud as a Joplin Eagle that we’re kind of pioneering this. and I’m honored that I get to be the first one. I think it’s a really great opportunity for our school and maybe other schools will follow,” said Abigail Eckert, JHS Junior.

Eckert’s term runs through the end of December.