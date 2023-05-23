JOPLIN, Mo. — Part of Tuesday’s “Joplin School Board” meeting involved an elementary school building that will no longer stand.

School board members approved the removal of asbestos inside Columbia Elementary, along with its demolition.

Asbestos removal will begin on Monday, June 5th, and is scheduled to last two weeks.

The cost — more than $9,000.

After that, the demolition process can begin and will cost the district more than $270,000.

Both Columbia and West Central Elementaries haven’t been in use since the end of last year due to the new Dover Hill Elementary.

“And what they will do is fully take down all of the above-ground structure, take it about 3 feet down, with the side walls, penetrate the bottom basement floor so that water is not retained, and then we’ll come back with clean fill, and fill in the entire area, smooth it off, top dress it, and plant grass for now,” said Dave Pettit, Director of Facilities, Joplin Schools.

Tomorrow, the school will host a final open house — allowing former students, faculty, staff, and community members to get one last look at the building and share some memories.

It runs from 4 to 6.