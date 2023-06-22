JOPLIN, Mo. — There are some new additions to a Joplin park.

Three new pieces have been installed in the Rotary Sculpture Garden in Mercy Park Joplin. One of them, called “Linda Loving Children,” was originally located in Iowa, bought at auction, and restored before being set into place earlier yesterday. While park visitors Cheri and her daughter Lillian Wright like all the pieces, they are especially drawn towards this one.

“Being a mom is tiring but it’s one of the most rewarding things and so I think that’s what this mom is doing here, she’s just sitting here and soaking in all of the things about her baby, how much she loves her baby and just all the little details,” said Cheri Wright, Park Visitor.

“I think like her hair line and everything all the many details, I think it looks good and I just think it’s been a lot of time working on it but I bet they put a lot of effort and all of their focus and concentration into it so I think it looks pretty good,” said Lillian Wright, Park Visitor.

The other two new sculptures depict Native American life. This brings the total number of pieces up to 22 in the garden since September of 2019. Additionally, five more sculptures are finished but have yet to be set into place. The sculpture garden is a joint effort by both Rotary Clubs in Joplin.

Members of the Noon Rotary Club in Joplin didn’t stop giving back to the community there.

At Thursday’s group meeting, nearly twenty thousand dollars in community fund grants were handed out to eight different nonprofits in the Joplin area. Among them, the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, which received ten thousand dollars. Executive Director Stephanie Brady explains how the money will be used.

“And what we use that for is our Women’s Health Services Program so our cervical and breast cancer screening program as well as our pharmaceutical program providing prescriptions to patients in the community that are in need,” said Stephanie Brady, Executive Director, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

The majority of the grant money was raised from the club’s 23rd annual charity golf tournament. The Noon Rotary Club has been giving out grant money for over a hundred years.