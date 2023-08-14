JOPLIN, Mo. — While he’s not a native of Hawaii, the owner of a Joplin eatery lived in Maui for more than a decade.

Daniel Campbell is the owner of “The Hungry Monkey” in the 800 block of South Main Street.

It specializes in Hawaiian Island cuisine.

He says it’s still hard to fathom the damage done to the island of Maui where he once operated a food truck.

He says members of the Hawaiian community have gathered in his business to share their grief.

“So they were kind of coming in that day just, you know didn’t really say a whole lot but you could just kind of feel the pain you know, anybody who has any kind of connections out there kind of knows such a beautiful iconic place, people who’ve lived there for generation after generation after generation to you know those places and those family members are gone I mean it’s just kind of heartbreaking,” said Daniel Campbell, Owner, The Hungry Monkey Restaurant.

Campbell also has a link on the restaurant’s Facebook page where folks can make donations for disaster relief in Maui.

