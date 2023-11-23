JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant ensures anyone and everyone is fed for the holiday.

Lucy’s Ensenada Mexican Restaurant on Range Line Road, in Joplin, offered residents free traditional Thanksgiving meals. The restaurant has done this for 6-straight years now.

Folks were able to enjoy all the popular dishes — turkey, corn, green beans and more. Employees say being able to give back on this holiday is a feeling that can’t be replaced.

“You’re able to help people that typically have either low income or just have no money to be able to go out and or just no family that they have around close to them. So it’s just it’s an overall overall well feeling to be able to help them out,” said Karen Maturino, “Lucy’s Mexican Restaurant Employee –

Lucy’s served more than 400 people on Thanksgiving last year. They are expecting at least 300 this year.