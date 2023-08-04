JOPLIN, Mo. — They’ve been a staple in Joplin for 50 years, and today the folks at Granny Shaffer’s Restaurant celebrated the half-a-century milestone.

A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction Chambers of Commerce marked the occasion at Granny Shaffer’s. The Shaffer family celebrated their 50th year in business with a packed house of long-time friends, family, and loyal customers.

The banquet room where the event took place was filled with photos and restaurant memorabilia that spanned five decades. Some of the family recipes were also made available for those who came out to celebrate.

The owner of Granny Shaffer’s, Mike Wiggins, says one of the keys to staying in business is staying active in the community.

“Do you remember Cheers? It’s kind of like Cheers — it’s the place everybody wants to be and go to. I mean, this morning we have the mayor here, I’ve got a scrap guy here, I’ve got a guy that pours concrete floors — but everyone is comfortable and that’s the key,” said Wiggins.

Later this year, Granny Shaffer’s plans on giving back in a big way, by donating $5,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be chosen based on recommendations by area chambers of commerce.