JOPLIN, Mo. — With Christmas tomorrow, retail stores across the Four States are filled with last-minute shoppers searching for that perfect gift to put under the tree.

In Joplin, 15th Street Walmart was full of folks checking off those Christmas lists before the big day.

“Man, it is just outrageous. It’s packed. I’m parked all the way on the end and I never even parked on the end before,” said Cory Carroll, Florida Resident.

With parking lots full and rain on Christmas Eve, many Joplin residents are out hurrying to grab everything they need before Christmas Day, and for some Joplin residents, it’s a journey that comes with lots of obstacles.

“I hate to say it, but this time of the year brings the rudest people out, and I don’t know, I’m scared to go in,” said George Snider, Joplin Resident.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is expected to reach record high numbers this year.

They predict over 900 billion dollars will be spent this year, up by 4 percent from last year.

“I knew they were going to be out here. There ain’t too many Walmarts around here. There’s only one place for them to go, which is here,” said Carroll.

Many are shopping for those last-minute big gifts, and some are shopping for that delicious Christmas meal.

“I came to get me that rotisserie chicken; I gotta have me a Christmas meal,” said Carroll.

While some were out trying to score all the best Christmas deals, others say there is a different reason for the season.

“To spend time with family and just enjoy each other’s company and, you know, whatever happens, whatever goes wrong, it doesn’t matter as long as they’re with family,” said Snider.