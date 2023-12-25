JOPLIN, Mo. — As Christmas comes to a close, Joplin residents will soon be able to properly discard their trees.

Starting tomorrow, residents can bring their un-decorated Christmas trees to three different drop-off sites. One drop-off site is Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights neighborhood.

The other two drop-off sites are McIndoe Park, at Glendale Road, and Jackson Avenue, in the southwest corner of the parking lot, and the Joplin Public Works Center on West Second Street.

Residents can also pick up trees at these locations to be used in tasks like creating fish habitats.

Left-over trees will be taken to the city’s processing location to be chipped.

Trees can be dropped off until January 31st.