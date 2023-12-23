JOPLIN, Mo. — “I started my display when I was about eight. Grandparents had six, 6 to 12 blow molds in the yard and I fell in love with them,” said Dustin Molinario, display creator.

The man behind this light display is Dustin Molinario.

“I’ve been called Griswold. Mr. Christmas has popped up a lot this year with friends and family,” said Molinario.

He collects vintage Christmas blow molds, and hundreds line nearly every inch of his home and also can be found in other places.

“I don’t know that I’ve actually counted how many are in the yard. I would guess about 100. And then I’ve got 120 or so in the museum and probably a hundred more inside,” said Molinario.

Molinario began putting stuff out on November 1, and as the saying goes if you build it they will come. And they did — some from out of state.

“I’ve had people come as far that I know from Texas. I’ve received a few letters this year. One was from Texas and an Iowa way up north and Iowa,” said Molinario.

He says this year has been his busiest year to date.

“It’s gotten quite a bit more attention and there was one line that I wasn’t able to leave the driveway just from the cars lined up down the road,” said Molinario.

Plus – there’s something new this year.

“There is, last year I had people wanting to make donations to me to help with the electric bill. I turned that into something good for the community, collecting donations for toys for tots,” said Molinario.

And he says the display brings a smile to everyone’s face when they see it.

“Having people drive by and like the display and make comments or stop me when I’m setting up for when I’m out here and getting mail. It really does brighten up my holiday season knowing that I’m making somebody else’s holiday season bright,” said Molinario.