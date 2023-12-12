JOPLIN, Mo. — Several local nonprofits are getting a financial boost in time for the holidays.

The Joplin Regional Community Foundation gave $25,000 in total to 14 groups Tuesday. That’s anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 for organizations like Vita Nova Village, the Children’s Center, and Southwest Missouri Community Alliance.

Great Wonders Productions also got a grant to boost technology for its Uplift Film Festival next month, featuring short films from local filmmakers.

“It really will help us hopefully implement this whole thing that we want to do with the streaming between now and the festival, which is only 30 days away. We’ve already started planning and looking at it, and I think we can get it up and running by the time the festival is over,” said Steven Head, Great Wonders Prod. Pres.

“They’re a terrific bunch. I mean, we go everywhere from Jasper County CASA, Lafayette House, to some new nonprofits. I think we are meeting a need for all of them,” said Pete Ramsour, Joplin Regional Comm. Foundation.

The money to fund the grants came from two groups – the Duane and Edith Lawellin Legacy Fund and the Cloyd Carlin Charitable Fund.

The full list of grants can be viewed below: