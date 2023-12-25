JOPLIN, Mo. — You might have heard that having a Real ID-compliant driver’s license will soon be mandatory if you want to travel on an airline.

Rest assured, Joplin Regional Airport officials say there’s still time to make sure everything is in order.

That’s because the Department of Homeland Security announced they are pushing back the deadline of transitioning your driver’s license into a Real ID.

The deadline, May 7th, 2025.

That’s when you’ll need said Real ID to fly or enter federal buildings.

“Joplin Regional Airport” Manager Bart Starkey says pushing the deadline back gives folks adequate time to ensure they get the switch taken care of.

“It is a way for TSA, in the case of commercial flying or for government facilities, to verify that this person who’s presenting this idea is who they say they are. It is a process that allows them to be vetted more thoroughly, so that the federal government is more comfortable with people that present a Real ID,” said Bart Starkey, Joplin Regional Airport Manager.

This makes the third time that Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline since it was implemented.

It was originally supposed to go into effect May 23rd of this year.