JOPLIN, Mo. — New numbers from the Joplin airport show some improvement in flight trends, while overall travel is still suffering from the pandemic.

The Joplin Regional Airport is getting much busier.

“Thanksgiving, a big one. We usually see numbers come up over Thanksgiving. This time of year, this period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is always a big travel time. We’re hoping to see those numbers go on,” said Bart Starkey.

The airport manager hopes to see a boost in numbers at the end of the 2023 travel year.

“Those numbers should be about where we were last year. We’ve risen to a level we were probably in the 2014 – 2015 timeframe, but nowhere near that at ’18, ’19, ’20 numbers.”

Because Joplin air travel took a hit during the pandemic, a trend affecting the entire nation.

“Leisure travel has come up to where we were pre-pandemic. So that’s nice to see. But the business travel has not recovered, just because businesses have changed the way they do business with not traveling as much. So across industry-wide, those numbers are down.”

And 2023 has its own challenges, with serious crew shortages throughout the country, especially affecting regional flights like those in Joplin.

“We’re starting to see a slight recovery in them, but that’s really hurt the airline industry. We can’t get crews in the airplanes, and the portion of the industry that has hurt the worst is the regional air carriers which come to Joplin, so we get hit hard from pilot shortages,” said Starkey noted.

Fuel prices are also up, driving the cost of tickets up as well.

“Fuel makes a big difference as well because as fares go up, fewer people are flying. So that’s starting to come down, oil prices are starting to come down, but the fuel is still an issue.”

Still, the airport could be seeing changes in 2024. The Emergency Air Service Program that offers federal subsidies for flight service will go out to bid for Joplin, which could lead to a new air service provider next year.