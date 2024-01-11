JOPLIN, Mo. — The Department of Transportation recently issued a request for proposal to the airline industry once again, to get another air carrier service for Joplin’s Regional Airport.

SkyWest – Joplin’s current air carrier – sent out a letter in 2022 saying it was pulling out of all of its Essential Air Services contracts, which included Joplin. The industry now has until February 5th to respond with proposals for air service to the city.

Airport Manager Bart Starkey said because Joplin is an EAS airport, the contracts are between the Department of Transportation and the airlines – not the city. And he said they are very aware of what it would mean to the area not to have flights in and out of Joplin.

“If for some reason we didn’t get an air carrier here it would be catastrophic as far as no commercial air service. It would hurt business here. It would hurt business travelers here. It would hurt leisure travel here, so I fully expect us to have an air carrier,” he said.

Starkey added SkyWest is under a hold order by the Department of Transportation, and he wants to make sure people know that flights are still going in and out of Joplin. He also said he can’t wait to get out of this transition phase and get settled with a new carrier.