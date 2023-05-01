JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will soon be seeing improvements to its emergency services.

A big funding boost means changes for local law enforcement and emergency service in Joplin.

This is thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA grants for the city.

“The ARPA is a significant one-time opportunity, it was envisioned to help the country recover from the Coronavirus. It’s significant in the ways that we haven’t seen before, since the WPA days, and will allow us to do a lot of great improvements to the city,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

Joplin received $60,000 to use towards improvements for its fire, police, and emergency services departments.

Each department was awarded $20,000, with the fire department planning on using its portion on 21 new sets of “turnout gear” which limits firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens, the police department planning on purchasing 17 new body cameras, and emergency services providing its staff with new training equipment and commonly used supplies.

“When you talk about accountability with law enforcement, this goes a long way. We’re out there and we are recording every interaction, it’s been a great benefit for the department,” said Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

“You know, the ultimate goal is for us to have people not ever have to worry about cancer, we are still quite a bit of way from that but every year it seems like we make great strides in trying to prevent that from our folks,” said Gerald Ezell, Joplin Fire Chief.

City organizers, police, and firemen all have played a role in securing these funds and they told us when the public might start to notice these changes.

“I think that by this time next year, you’re going to see a lot of activity. It might just be getting the projects started, there might be actual construction, but we have a very tight timeline to make sure that we spend these dollars by 2026,” said Edwards.