Photo courtesy: Mark Neuenschwander, Editor-In-Chief of The Joplin Toad.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri publication gaining momentum and popularity, is all about highlighting the creative side of those living in the Joplin area. It’s called “The Joplin Toad,” and the magazine’s editor-in-chief says the name is as unique as the content.

“I came up with just a list of random ideas, and at the first meeting of our contributors, our poetry editor said, ‘this is the one,’ and pointed at the name The Joplin Toad, which was really the most ridiculous name I’d come up with — I actually put it on the list as a joke. But unanimously, everybody thought that was the name it should be, because it best represented the kind of the quirkiness that we were going for,” said Mark Neuenschwander, Editor-In-Chief of The Joplin Toad.

What started as an online magazine in 2019 has transitioned into a print version. Neuenschwander says he came up with the idea for a creative-style publication because he felt there was a lack of outlets for a community filled with artistic individuals.

“A lot of the time I think the city is almost unaware of how many creative individuals we have living here. So for years, I’ve tried to figure out how to channel these people in the same direction and figure out a way to collaborate with multiple people at once, and so that’s really how this outlet of creatives for creatives really got started,” said Neuenschwander.

The Joplin Toad is currently printed twice a year. Right now, content is coming together for the first issue of 2023 which is expected to be released in June. In between each printed issue, you can find new content on The Toad’s various platforms, including their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

“We have a team of eight or nine people that are in on the decision making and figuring out the direction that we should go. When it comes to the magazine and our content, we’ve got dozens of contributors and we feature new people every issue. I’d say we’ve worked with well over 100 artists so far, all of which is volunteer based,” said Neuenschwander.

You can find more information about The Joplin Toad, HERE.