JOPLIN, Mo. — A key piece of art is missing from the Joplin Public Library.

It’s this statue that had been sitting outside the front entrance. It was donated by the Kiwanis Club of Joplin. Library officials say it was stolen over the weekend.

There are security cameras, but no word on whether they captured the person or people responsible. Joplin Police are actively working the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call JPD at 623-3131.