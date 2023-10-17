JOPLIN, Mo. — The state spotlight is shining on the Joplin Public Library.

This includes three awards from the Missouri Library Association. The Meritorious Achievement Award went to retired Joplin Library Director, Carolyn Trout.

There’s also the Show Me Youth Services Award for youth programming.

And the Community Partnership Award for the “Iconic Joplin” project, where teams built LEGO versions of Joplin landmarks.

“It’s just an amazing way to engage the teens in that celebration and help them learn about the history of Joplin. So we were proud to be a part of that,” said Lori Crockett, JPL Marketing Asst.

The Missouri Library Association also gave the library a $3,000 grant to upgrade Wi-Fi services within the building.