JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re learning more about a recent document released by the Vatican about same-sex marriage.

Father Andrew Williams teaches religion at McAuley Catholic High School and said it actually clarifies what priests can do for same-sex marriage. The recent declaration, approved by Pope Francis, allows priests to give couples a private blessing whenever they think it’s warranted.

But he—and the Vatican—said it is not a formal, public blessing for same-sex marriage. The blessing would come without any ritual or the impression of a marriage.

“It is a situation that cannot be condoned, but the people involved are still worth loving, and they’re still worth receiving a blessing from God because many of them are on their own journey of faith to figure out how they relate to God and His church,” said Father Williams.

Williams said the same thing applies to other, what the church calls, “irregular marriage” situations, such as people getting remarried following a divorce that was not formally annulled by the Catholic Church.