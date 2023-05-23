JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re just a few days away from pools opening across the Four States.

But the City of Joplin has had to make some changes.

Schifferdecker Aquatic Center spent today cleaning and prepping for opening day on June 2nd.

However, they are experiencing a lifeguard shortage.

The Aquatic Center takes 90 lifeguards to keep it up and running in full operation.

This year, they have roughly 30 lifeguards.

While that shortage won’t stop the pool from opening, it will prevent the whole park from running.

As of right now, Lazy River and its amenities won’t be open.

Lifeguard certification is required and is offered if interested in the job.

“So being a lifeguard gives you lifelong skills, skills you can use in your everyday life and sometimes beyond that. It just gives you really great life skills that you can use at almost any age. Pools are super fun, and we’re excited to see everyone out here,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

“Not only is this a flexible job like you can pick up shifts or put up shifts anytime, it provides a great summer job even as a first experience or if you are an experienced worker. It’s just some extra cash in your pocket,” said Megan Walser, Pool Operator.

Due to lifeguard shortages, Cunningham Aquatic Center is not opening this year; however, there are plans to turn Ewert Aquatic Center into a splash pad.