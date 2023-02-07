Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

The suspect involved is described as a white male in his 30’s, around 6ft tall and 170lbs, JPD said in an updated release. He fled from the area before police arrived.

The victim remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.

Original

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police responded to a call of a wounded person around five o’clock Tuesday morning.

An officer on the scene at 9th and Monroe said a man in his 40s was shot. Officers on the scene said they don’t believe there is a threat to the general public. They believe the shooter and the victim know each other.

The shooter was not at the scene when police arrived and no one is in custody yet.

Police are still processing the scene and were looking at a camper parked near the alley around the backside of the home.

The identity and condition of the victim have not been released.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.