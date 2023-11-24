JOPLIN, Mo. — With tens of thousands of people expected to head out to score the latest Black Friday deals – Joplin Police say there will be an increase in patrol officers for this shopping weekend.

Our reporter Abigael Killinger spoke to Captain William Davis to see what things officers will be looking for. He says with a large number of people expected to be out traveling and shopping for Black Friday — traffic can be an issue.

“You know, you do have a larger presence of of people number an extra number of cars on the roadway. And so, you know, typically with those things that, you know, you things are going to happen. And so we’re just hoping, you know, it’s a it’s a good, enjoyable event for everybody and everybody has a good day and gets home safely,” said Captain Davis.

But the department has created a game plan to help combat the increased traffic.

“So for for Black Friday, we do have extra officers that are out there working on hazardous moving violations, things that contribute to crashes here in the city of Joplin. Speed, you know, failure to signal, failure to yield, following too close all those things that cause crashes here in the city,” he adds.

And it’s not just on the roads, Davis says you also might see more officers in stores or parking lots this time of year.

“You do have made major retailers like like Wal-Mart that will hire officers to come in and do extra security. And that’s, you know, just on a temporary basis just for for Black Friday events,” said Captain Davis.

If you do decide to head out shopping — he has some tips.

“On the roadway, you know, it’s just making sure you’re driving safe, not following too close. Make sure you’re off your cell phone paying attention, especially if there’s heavier traffic congestion. If you’re going to be out shopping, it’s keeping your valuables close to you. So if you have a wallet, purse, anything like that, you know, keeping it on, you don’t leave it in your car. Don’t leave valuables in your car. You know, try to keep things hidden. If you do have to leave them in your vehicle, make sure keep your vehicle locked. Hopefully all those things will help prevent any thefts or attempted theft from happening,” he said.