JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the worst possible scenarios — it’s what local police and fire departments are prepping for Thursday in Joplin. We take a look at what steps departments are taking to help make sure all area agencies are as ready as they can be.

“It’s just literally to integrate our command staffs, integrate our agencies so that we can work together to mitigate whatever may come,” said Dustin Lunow, Joplin Fire Training Chief.

Joplin Fire and Police Departments joined forces with more than 13 first responding agencies to participate in an Integrated Active Threat Response Course.

“It’s as real as we can make it. So, you know, we can learn the best. We can learn to be prepared for our community.”

Local officers and medical professionals spent the day going through different scenarios, learning techniques to prepare for situations like active school shootings.

“When we teach this to our guys, we always talk about that, that we’re going to walk into chaos. There’s no way around that. It’s going to be a chaotic environment, and our goal is to bring the calm back to the chaos as fast as we can,” said Andy Blair, Joplin Police Sergeant.

Sgt. Blair says that this training is one they hope they never have to use in real situations, but the steps to prepare for it are necessary.

“Obviously, I mean, there are these instances out there, and we want to make sure we’re prepared if, God forbid, it happens in our community, in our cities, and we want to make sure we’re best prepared to handle that when it occurs,” he added.

“That’s the goal, right, is to be over-prepared. So in the event that something will happen, you’re underwhelmed. So we have been taking steps to increase our training and increase our equipment base, our supplies, things like that, so that we’re ready to mitigate whatever might happen,” said Lunow.