JOPLIN, Mo. — People were freezin’ for a good reason — as the Joplin Polar Plunge returns after seven years.

It’s all for Special Olympics Missouri — and organizers say it’s the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year. 50 brave “Polar Bears” turned out to take a very cold dip in Shoal Creek, today (Saturday).

“Special Olympics Missouri” officials tell us — the goal is to raise $10,000 for athletes.

Authorities with Carthage police joined forces with Joplin police to co-host the event — and they say they were excited to dress up for this year’s Polar Plunge theme.

“The Polar Plunge theme this year is disco. So we decided to go on Amazon and find the coolest disco costumes we could find,” said Eric Miller, Carthage Police Department.

“Wigs and all,” said Ethan Snow, Carthage Police Department.

“Wigs and all. It’s just a great cause for the athletes, and we just really enjoyed doing that for them. So,” said Miller.

Polar Plunge organizers say plans are already in the works for next year’s plunge.

They tell us next year’s theme is Hawaiian.