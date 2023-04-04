KSNF/KODE — A local pizzeria brought home some hardware last week

Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza took second place in the International Pizza Challenge last Tuesday in Las Vegas.

They were second out of 90 participants, entering their traditional New York Style crust.

The event is the largest pizza-making competition in the U.S. and featured pizza makers from all across the globe.

Carmine’s owner says the difference all comes down to the dough.

“We don’t use the dough on the same day, we ferment it for 24 to 48 hours. So that’s what gives it all the flavor. The longer you ferment it, the more flavor you get to a certain point,” said Bill Cornell, Carmine’s Owner, and Pizza Maker.

Cornell will head to Naples, Italy in June to compete in the Caputo Cup, the largest pizza-making competition in Italy.