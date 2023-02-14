JOPLIN, Mo. — Registration is now open for the Joplin Parks and Recreation adult recreational sports leagues. Adults looking to get outside and have some fun this spring are encouraged to register for the Adult Softball and/or Soccer Leagues held at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

Softball leagues begin the week of March 20th. The entry fee is $300. Softball registration ends March 13th.

Soccer leagues begin on March 22nd. The entry fee is $310. Soccer registration ends March 14th.

Awards will be presented to league champions in each sport with tournament play at the end of the season. All sports programs use officials and have established reputations for quality play.

For more information or to register, you can follow this link here or call Joplin Parks and Recreation at 417-625-4750.