JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization is celebrating a milestone. But members say, if anything, their work in the community and country is just as necessary as ever.

2023 marks the 80th anniversary of the Joplin chapter of the NAACP. Victor Sly is a second-generation member and former president of that organization.

“Yeah, it’s come a long ways. I remember back in the early 80s when I first joined the local NAACP, my mom, Patsy Robinson, was president at the time. So I was still a student at Grambling State University when I participated in there, so yeah, long way,” said Victor Sly, Joplin NAACP Member.

The group elects new leadership every two years, with Serita Eldridge starting her term as president back in January.

“I think people should get involved because one, we need more diversity in the workplace, we need more diversity in politics, in business ownership. in land ownership, so that is one of the biggest reasons to get involved,” said Serita Eldridge, Current NAACP President.

Sly says the recent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn affirmative action in college admissions is evidence the next 80 years will be just as important as the first. He says anyone can join the NAACP.

“You don’t have to be a person of color, I want to get that straight, too. You know when people say NAACP, they think ‘Oh that’s just for black people.’ It’s for people of all races,” said Sly.

The organization now has more than 60 local members, including adults as well as young people. The NAACP is one of several civic organizations based out of this building on Broadway, appropriately called the Rock Center Coalition.

“We work together to accomplish specific goals that are in all of our interests,” said Eldrige.

