JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will open its tree limb drop-off site for residents to bring their limbs and branches that were damaged from Sunday night’s storm (2/26). The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 1 through March 3.

The City’s monthly tree limb program also starts this month, and the site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 and March 18. This service will be offered every third Friday and third Saturday from March through October.

The drop-off site address is 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue. This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.

Joplin residents should also note that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on their regular trash pick-up day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of four (4) feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than four (4) inches.

You can contact the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501 with any questions about the site drop-off. For questions about curbside pickup, contact Republic Services at 800-431-1507.