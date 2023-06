Recent storms have affected the Joplin area and residents are able to drop off tree limbs and branches this week.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to recent storms in the area that left residents with downed limbs and branches, the City of Joplin is opening the Free Tree Limb Drop-Off site.

The site is open June 20, until Friday, June 23.

Residents can bring their tree limbs and branches to 1702 North Shifferdecker Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents can also bundle 4-foot maximum tree limbs and branches and place them on the curb for pick up on their scheduled trash service day.