JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has announced it is helping residents who experienced downed limbs and branches from high winds over the past weekend.

The City Public Works opened the Free Tree Limb Drop-off site Monday and it will remain open through Friday, July 21 between 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents can take their limbs and branches to the site at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Avenue.

The city says residents can also place bundled four-foot maximum length limbs and branches curbside for pick-up on their scheduled trash day.