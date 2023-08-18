JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is reminding residents of its monthly drop-off program.

City officials say the service is offered every third Saturday and the Friday before that third Saturday through October 2023.

The site will be open Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1702 North Schifferdecker Ave. The city says it is a free drop-off for Joplin residents only and contractors will not be allowed to dump there.

Residential trash service for Joplin residents also allows yard waste to be picked up on their scheduled trash day. Limbs are required to be bundled and can be cut to a maximum of four feet long by four inches wide no heavier than 50 pounds.

For more information, residents can call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0840 ext. 1501 or Republic Services at 800-431-1507.