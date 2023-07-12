JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will not be able to accept payments for utility bills due to a computer software system update, the city reports.

Beginning on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. until Monday, July 17 at 8 a.m. the service will be down and customers will not be able to make a payment online.

Customers trying to pay online during this time will receive a message stating the bill-paying service is unavailable.

The City of Joplin says it apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and offers alternative payment options for citizens at these locations: