JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of Joplin services will be closed on Monday, September 4, for the Labor Day holiday.

Officials say the City of Joplin offices along with the MAPS services will be closed. The Recycling Center will be closed on Monday and the weekend before, as well. City services will resume regular hours on Tuesday, September 5.

Residential trash will not be picked up on the holiday. Trash services will move forward one day for the rest of the week with Friday customers receiving trash pickup on Saturday.

The Joplin City Council meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 5 in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 602 South Main St.