JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has announced its offices will be closed Monday, May 29.

The closing will include the MAPS services and the Joplin Recycling Center. The recycling center will also be closed on Saturday, May 27.

Residential trash services will be delayed. Those whose trash is picked up on Monday will have their services on Tuesday, May 30. Residential trash collection will move to the next day for the rest of the week. Friday’s customers will receive their services on Saturday.

All City services will resume to regularly schedules hours on Tuesday, May 30. Public Safety, Airport Operations, and Wastewater Services run 24/7 throughout the year.

Waste Corporation of America (WCA) which accepts bulky items from Joplin residential customers will be open on Monday, May 29. Hours for drop-off are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The drop-off facility is located at 3700 W. 7th Street in Joplin. Those will questions regarding service can contact WCA at 417-624-6620.