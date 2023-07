JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday evening storm winds left many without power and downed tree limbs. To help with this, the city of Joplin says City’s Public Works has opened the Free Tree Limb Drop-Off Site.

Residents can drop off limbs at the site located at 1702 N. Shifferdecker Avenue, or bumble limbs and branches in 4-foot-maximum length and place them curbside on their scheduled trash day.

The site will be open from Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.