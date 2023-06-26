JOPLIN, Mo. — A building used by a Joplin nonprofit was damaged and burglarized, and they are asking for help in finding those responsible.

An Alliance of Southwest Missouri member on Monday discovered a broken window at their 1901 S. Pearl Ave. address. After contacting police, investigators discovered extensive damages and theft inside.

Suspect seen in surveillance footage

Alternate angle of suspect









One television was stolen while many others were damaged in addition to a broken water pipe. Human feces were found on a children’s room carpet and in the facility’s basement. Food and drinks for the organizations classes and programs were also taken, according to their release.

“It’s unnerving,” said Jen Black, Executive Director for the Alliance of SWMO.

“Anytime you try to protect children and families, it seems like there’s an opposition that comes against you. It will not prevent us from pushing forward. We will continue to fight this fight. In the midst of having two large buildings and being in this transition moment, we are calling on the community to keep their eyes and ears open to activity that may take place at either of our locations [1601 S. Wall or 1901 S. Pearl].”

Parenting classes will still be held normally except at an alternate location, the Alliance added.