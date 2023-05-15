JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a good start to the week for an area literacy organization.

Two members of the Joplin Elks Club made a trip downtown to Joplin NALA READ.

The purpose — to present Executive Director Jessica Pommert with a $1,200 donation.

“We’re so grateful to partner with the Joplin Elks Lodge to provide tuition-free programming for Joplin NALA, it’s partners like the Elks Lodge that help us to give the gift of literacy to our students for free, no cost to them,” said Jessica Pommert, Joplin NALA READ Executive Director.

“Our primary goals are charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity, and uh we deem charity to be the cornerstone of our organization and it is the greatest of all the virtues,” said Clarence Greeno, Joplin Elks Lodge Esteemed Leading Knight.

The money was raised at the April Charity Breakfast, which is held the first Saturday of each month at the Elks Lodge.