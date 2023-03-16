JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning Monday, March 20, Murphy Boulevard will be closed to the West of Main Street. This road will be closed for the duration of the week. Foundation work and wiring for the automatic floodgates near the low-water bridge will be completed, weather permitting, during this time.

Sign boards have been posted in the area telling drivers of this anticipated closure and to use alternate routes.

This portion of work will prepare the site for the next step of the project. The automated floodgates will allow sensors to determine when the gates should be closed due to high water and opened once the water levels recede. Prior to this, Joplin city staff had to go to the site to operate the gates, which occasionally caused some temporary delays for drivers.

“This project will make the closure of Murphy Boulevard in high water to be more efficient,” said Public Works Director Dan Johnson. “We are looking forward to completing this for the community upon receiving the equipment necessary to finalize the project. We appreciate the public’s patience with the equipment delays.”

For more information, contact Dakota Rusk, Traffic Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1598.