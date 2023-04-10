JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators with the Joplin Police Department confirmed Monday that a motorcyclist died from his injuries over the weekend following a crash on Range Line Rd.

On Saturday, an officer with JPD heard a vehicle crash near 12th and Range Line Rd. and arrived at the scene to find a motorcyclist in critical condition. Despite life saving attempts and transport to a Joplin hospital, the man, 26-year-old Charles F. Richardson Jr. died of his injuries. The officer who responded to the scene noted that prior to the crash the group of motorcycles Richardson was a part of was obeying traffic laws.

Further investigation by JPD’s Major Crash Team revealed that a 17-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle pulled out in front of a northbound Richardson, causing the collision. That juvenile was also found to be under the influence of marijuana, JPD added.

The teen was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Involuntary Manslaughter before being released to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Office.

The crash team is continuing to investigate the incident and may release more updates.