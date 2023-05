JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is looking for answers after an early morning fire.

Crews responded to 2119 E. Manitou St. after six Friday morning. The fire chief says it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

He said no one was home and no one was injured in the incident.

The Joplin Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the fire. The Joplin Police Department is also assisting in the investigation.