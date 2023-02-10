JOPLIN, Mo. — Let’s head to South Middle School now where spirit week continued, Thursday.

All kinds of Chiefs gear and decorations on display on what was “Tailgate Thursday.” Even the lunch ladies joined in on the fun — they made sloppy joes as a tailgate meal.

All this — much more than just about supporting a favorite football team.

“We’ve been doing this all week. We’ll do it tomorrow — actually we did it the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl the last time too. It wasn’t too successful last time but we’ve done this a couple of times now. There’s a lot of people we’ve introduced ourselves to — I didn’t realize you were a Chiefs fan, I like your shirt, things like that. It helps break the ice,” said teacher Todd Delph.

Several other Joplin schools are also celebrating this week. As are ones in other districts. All of them — celebrating Red Friday tomorrow.