JOPLIN, Mo. — A member of Joplin’s City Council is making an amicable leave from her position.

Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson announced the resignation of Councilmember Kate Spencer from the nine-member, Joplin City Council. Spencer was elected to a General Seat in 2022.

Spencer requested that her resignation be effective immediately.

“Kate contacted me today about resigning her seat and explained it is for the sake of her family and her need to put her family and children first. I understand this and accept her resignation. On behalf of the Council, I want to thank her for her service to our community, the City, and fellow council members. We wish her well,” said Mayor Lawson.

According to the City Charter, the remaining two years of Spencer’s General Seat will now be up for election at the April 2nd, 2024 election.

Because Spencer’s General Seat will only be up for the unexpired term of two years, it will be elected separately from, and will not compete with the other two General Seats, which are up for full four-year terms.

Interested individuals will declare which seat they are running for when they pick up the nominating petitions from the City Clerk’s office.

Nominating petitions are available from the City Clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, starting tomorrow morning (11/14).

Petitions must be returned to the City Clerk by Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, to be eligible for the April 2nd election.