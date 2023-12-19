JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man learns how long he’ll spend in prison for shooting and killing his 17-year-old daughter last year.

Late this afternoon, Judge David Mouton sentenced 61-year-old Todd Mayes to 30 years to life for second-degree murder – and 15 years for armed criminal action.

Those sentences will run consecutively.

Mayes’ attorney has already filed an appeal.

Prior to the sentencing, five witnesses took the stand and three letters were read as part of witness impact statements.

Last month, a jury convicted Mayes after four hours of deliberation in a three-day trial.

Those charges stem from the January 2022 shooting death of Mayes’ daughter, Prayer Nickelsen.