JOPLIN, Mo. — A local man is dead after trying to cross a busy Joplin highway.

It happened early Sunday afternoon, as 23-year-old Cory Fitzjohn of Joplin was trying to cross I-44.

He was on foot near Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the wreck and pronounced Fitzjohn dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured, and officers say no charges will be filed in the case.

The JPD Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.