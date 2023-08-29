JOPLIN, Mo. — Another candidate throws his hat into the ring for U.S. Senate – but he’s not a Republican or a Democrat.

Jared Young is running as an independent.

The Harvard grad – and father of six – officially announced his candidacy, tonight (Tuesday), in Joplin.

He says he plans to run a positive campaign – and not attack his opponents — rather compliment them and learn to disagree “better.”

Tonight, he went through a slide show with pictures of current politicians.

He complimented each one – something he says is different about being an independent.

“‘There’s only two options. Independents can’t win. You either have to vote Republican or Democrat, or you’re throwing away your vote.’ That’s the way we’ve been trained, but I’ve just come to realize, that’s up to us. We get to decide if that’s true or not. And I think this is the year that people finally realize, ‘Wait, we don’t have to buy that line.’ If we want radical change in Washington, we need to do something radically different,” said Jared Young, (I) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Young is the Chief Acquisitions Officer for “G and A Partners” in Joplin.

He and his family moved to Missouri in 2015.

He must obtain ten thousand signatures from registered voters before his name can be added to next year’s ballot.