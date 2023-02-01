Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings, preparing for bankruptcy. Joplin, Missouri

KSN/KODE — Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) updated its list of store closings on Monday.

What once was the place for all home-good needs and wedding registries, may now join the failed businesses of years past—like ToysRUs and Blockbuster. Just last week, the company announced it defaulted on a loan from J.P. Morgan, according to Rueters.

Last year, the company decided to close some of its stores in an effort to avoid filing for bankruptcy. The pressures the company was facing were evident and very public. BBBY stock shares had been falling and the company was also facing a class action lawsuit.

In June 2022, the President and CEO left his role, and a new interim CEO stepped in. Following this, were a number of executive leadership changes.

That September, BBBY confirmed its chief financial officer had died by suicide, just two days after the company announced plans to close 150 stores and lay off workers to cut costs. Other executive role changes also followed this tragedy.

The future of BBBY is unknown at this point, however, these stores within the Four States are closing:

BBBY Lake St. Louis 4 Meadows Circle Drive Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

BBBY Osage Beach 4627 Osage Beach Parkway Osage Beach, MO 65065

BBBY Lawton 421 NW 2nd Street Lawton, OK 73507

BBBY Manhattan 425 3rd Place Manhattan, KS 66502

BBBY Lawrence 3106 S. Iowa Street, Suite 215 Lawrence, KS 66046

Bed Bath and Beyond here in Joplin is spared…for now.

For the full list of store closings, you can follow this link here.