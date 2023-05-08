JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is working to improve literacy rates in the area by providing early childhood reading supplies – and you can help.

A resource drive through the month of May will collect new and gently used children’s and young adult books and supplies needed by Joplin Parents as Teachers, according to a release from One Joplin. Donated reading materials will be used in Parents as Teachers home visits and/or distributed to local families.

Other items in need can be found and purchased from the provided Amazon Wish List which will be sent directly to Joplin Parents as Teachers.

“Books were labeled with a QR code and weblink to encourage parents to explore free local adult and children’s literacy resources. What better motivator for a parent to consider improving their literacy skills than a child asking to be read a story?” said One Joplin Executive Director, Nicole Brown.

A list of drop-off sites can be found below:

Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

Joplin Boys and Girls Club

Joplin City Hall

Joplin NALA Read

Joplin Public Library- Children’s Department

Joplin Schools, Administration Building

Keller Williams Realty Elevate

Freeman Health System, Main Campus

Freeman Childcare Center

Ozark Center, Will’s Place

Southwest Missouri Bank, any Joplin Location

“We received over 200 items last year that were used in Kindergarten Bootcamps and home visits. Supplies collected through this drive play an integral role in preparing Joplin Schools’ youngest learners for kindergarten,” said Kerry Clouse, Program Director of Joplin Parents as Teachers.