JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s license office is on the move.

The Department of Revenue has relocated to the southeast part of town. The office in charge of titling vehicles and testing drivers is now operating at 4010 Richard Joseph Boulevard.

It’s a strip mall just southwest of I-44 and Range Line.

The office had been operating near 7th and Wisconsin for several years. A switch in management prompted the location change.

The new office opened Monday, and has hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.